Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth about $682,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

