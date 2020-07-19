Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

