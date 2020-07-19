Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 293 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $190.89 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $112.22 and a 1-year high of $192.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

