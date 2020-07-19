Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $125.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.