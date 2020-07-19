Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,783,000 after acquiring an additional 648,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,545,000 after purchasing an additional 182,962 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,857,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,903,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after buying an additional 939,612 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $35.32 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

