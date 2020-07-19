Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.96.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $281.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.34 and its 200 day moving average is $299.81. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

