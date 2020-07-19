PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

