PGGM Investments Acquires 207 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CDW were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 144.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after buying an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $218,917,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 211.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 480,636 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,067,000 after buying an additional 358,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,512,000 after buying an additional 356,086 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $118.51 on Friday. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

