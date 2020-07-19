PGGM Investments Acquires New Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

Shares of DG opened at $188.50 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average is $168.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

