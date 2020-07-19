PGGM Investments Buys 66,015 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,015 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.37% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,276,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,565,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 594,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

