PGGM Investments Buys Shares of 84,014 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,762,000 after acquiring an additional 205,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after acquiring an additional 441,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

