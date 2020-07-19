PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Incyte were worth $15,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $1,776,467.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

INCY stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

