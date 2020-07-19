PGGM Investments Has $15.50 Million Position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 210.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.22% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $912.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.2518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

