PGGM Investments Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,332 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,181 shares of company stock worth $9,230,421. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.