PGGM Investments Invests $6.15 Million in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1,765.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $330.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day moving average is $295.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.58.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

