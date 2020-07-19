PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 392,000 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 392,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Corteva as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.87. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

