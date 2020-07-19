PGGM Investments Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,572,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.38% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

AYI stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.