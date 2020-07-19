Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 283.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE PNW opened at $82.52 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

