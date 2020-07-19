Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $300,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,466 shares of company stock worth $17,278,831 over the last 90 days.

PINS stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

