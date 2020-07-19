Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $30,763,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 671.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,761 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

