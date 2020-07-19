Profit Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after buying an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

