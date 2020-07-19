Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,280.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,162 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of PRU opened at $64.14 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

