Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Issued By Desjardins

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.92.

T stock opened at C$23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

