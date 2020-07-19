Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.