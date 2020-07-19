Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.25 million.

HDI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Hardwoods Distribution from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

TSE:HDI opened at C$17.71 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of $374.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.