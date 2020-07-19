Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $326.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.84 and its 200-day moving average is $334.43. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.04, for a total value of $3,360,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,837,345.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,634,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

