Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $486,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -280.83 and a beta of 2.99. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

