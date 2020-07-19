Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,093 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.23.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.