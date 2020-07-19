Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 472,040 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 472,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,183,000 after buying an additional 412,386 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,669,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,771,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,606,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,640,000 after acquiring an additional 682,682 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $70.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.