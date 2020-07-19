Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $32,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.93.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $421.81 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $430.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.84, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.02 and a 200-day moving average of $338.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

