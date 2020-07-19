Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.68 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $34,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,378,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Target stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

