Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 290,785 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,785 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $301,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

