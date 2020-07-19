Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $108,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

