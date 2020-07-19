Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 64 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $204,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Tesla by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total value of $6,511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,123 shares in the company, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,085.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.47. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

