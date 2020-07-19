Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $636,000 Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after acquiring an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,893,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 431,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,953,000 after acquiring an additional 209,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.