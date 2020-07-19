Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

