Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 174.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE YUMC opened at $52.55 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

