Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $135.14 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

