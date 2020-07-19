RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) & SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Head-To-Head Analysis

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. RBB Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SB Financial Group pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SB Financial Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RBB Bancorp and SB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 SB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than SB Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 1.63 $39.21 million $1.95 6.70 SB Financial Group $62.42 million 1.79 $11.97 million $1.62 8.97

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SB Financial Group. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of SB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of SB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and SB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 22.62% 9.06% 1.26% SB Financial Group 16.90% 9.73% 1.19%

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats SB Financial Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; and 9 branches and 2 loan offices in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust, commercial leasing, bank credit card, safe deposit box rental, Internet banking, automatic teller machine, private client group, and other personalized banking services; and various trust and financial services comprising asset management services for individuals and corporate employee benefit plans, as well as brokerage services. In addition, the company sells various insurance products to retail and commercial customers. It operates 19 banking centers located within the Ohio counties of Allen, Defiance, Franklin, Fulton, Hancock, Lucas, Paulding, Wood, and Williams; 1 banking center located in Allen County, Indiana; and 7 loan production offices located in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Lucas, and Seneca Counties, Ohio, as well as Kosciusko and Steuben County, Indiana and Monroe County, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp. and changed its name to SB Financial Group, Inc. in April 2013. SB Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Defiance, Ohio.

