Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 111.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,664,000 after purchasing an additional 459,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,348,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,622,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,111,000 after buying an additional 104,782 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $644.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $655.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $614.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,610 shares of company stock valued at $122,622,337 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.