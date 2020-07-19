Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 982.2% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $645,075. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.