Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Trading Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.10, approximately 1,226,714 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 663,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Specifically, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $36,760 and sold 46,000 shares worth $389,720.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

