Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of RYTM opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $993.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.14 and a quick ratio of 15.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $289,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,752 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,475 over the last ninety days. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

