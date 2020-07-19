Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,026 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,245 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $197,693.55.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $199.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.85 and a 52-week high of $200.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $181,156,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

