Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,797 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of America’s Car-Mart worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

