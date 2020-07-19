Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 200,762 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 919.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NIO were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIO by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NIO by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, June 12th. started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

NIO opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.39. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

