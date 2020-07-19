Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 45,290 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 1,589.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of DIV opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

