Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,656 Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.48% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYV. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,359,000.

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

