Royal Bank of Canada Has $613,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Cinemark worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cinemark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cinemark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Cinemark by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.75. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.