Royal Bank of Canada Has $620,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 298,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,147,753 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $399,173,000 after buying an additional 4,586,915 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,113 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 559,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 377,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFGC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

